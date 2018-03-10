Gunman, 3 Hostages Dead At Veterans Home North Of San Francisco

Three hostages held in a lengthy standoff on Friday at a home for elderly or disabled veterans north of San Francisco were killed, authorities report. The gunman was also found dead.

The names of the victims and suspect aren't being released pending the notification of relatives, but law enforcement officials described the three hostages as female employees of a mental health group operating out of the home.

The Associated Press reports that the bodies were found at about 9 p.m. ET after several hours had passed with no communication from the gunman.

The suspect took the hostages around 1:30 p.m. ET after slipping into an employee going-away party, the AP reports.

More than 1,000 residents live at the home in Yountville, Calif., near Napa and about an hour's drive north of San Francisco. It's the largest facility like it in the country, KQED reporter Mina Kim told NPR's Newscast.

Officers from the Napa County Sheriff's department, FBI officials and a tactical team from the California Highway Patrol all were involved in the law enforcement response to the standoff, which Kim reports included an exchange of shots with the gunman.

This story will be updated.

