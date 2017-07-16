Hadley Library Project Gets State Funding

Officials in the western Massachusetts town of Hadley are going ahead with plans to replace the 115-year old public library building now that state funding has been approved.

Hadley library trustees chairwoman Jo-Ann Konieczny said officials are thrilled to have been just one of nine library construction projects approved for state funding this year.

The town will have to match the $3.9 million award.

She said officials have planned for years to replace the turn-of-the century library with a larger, modern, accessible building.

" It is a really exciting time in our town," said Konieczny.

The only other western Massachusetts library to receive state funding this year is Springfield which plans to build a new branch library to serve the East Forest Park neighborhood.

The neighborhood library currently operates out of a storefront in a shopping plaza.