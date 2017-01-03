Hampden County Sheriff Mike Ashe Retires After 42 Years

The longest-serving elected sheriff in Massachusetts history officially retires Wednesday.

Hampden County Sheriff Michael Ashe is retiring after 42 years on the job. The former social worker introduced innovative programs for rehabilitating inmates that became national models.

" This is what it is all about: developing these partnerships back in the community. Because, as I've always said, anybody can incarcerate somebody," said Ashe.

Ashe,77, said he was blessed with good health and a dedicated staff during his long tenure as sheriff.

He will be succeeded by Nick Cocchi, who has worked for Ashe for 23 years.

Cocchi, who was elected in November, pledged to continue Ashe’s work.