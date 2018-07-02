Hanford Mills Museum Independence Day Celebration

Hanford Mills Museum will hold its annual Independence Day Celebration on Wednesday, July 4. Activities include a kids’ fishing derby on the Mill Pond, frog jumping contests, live music, local food, and steam-power and water-power demonstrations in the Museum’s historic sawmill, gristmill and woodworking shop.

Visitors can sample ice cream made on steam-powered churn chilled with ice cut during February’s Ice Harvest Festival. Visitors also can bring a picnic. The Hanford Mills String Band, featuring Peter Blue will perform in the Mill Yard.

The Independence Day Celebration on July 4 runs from 10 am to 4 pm, with the Museum site open until 5 pm. Liz Callahan is the Museum’s Executive Director.