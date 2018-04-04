Hazardous Chemicals Found In Well Near Airport Business Park

Employees at an airport business park in Vermont have been ordered not to drink the water due to hazardous chemicals.

Elevated levels of perfluoroalkyl sulfonate, or PFAS, were found in two wells that serve the Rutland Airport Business Park. The man-made substance is used in coatings, and it has been linked to increased cholesterol and certain kinds of cancer.

The Rutland Herald reports Department of Environmental Conservation Deputy secretary Peter Walke says the samples were collected March 13. The results came back last week.

Businesses in the area have been notified and employees received bottled water.

Walke says the water system operator is working with DEC staff to find a solution.

