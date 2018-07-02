Head Of CT Prisons: Health Care Will Improve For Inmates

The head of Connecticut's prison system is promising improved care as his department takes over the inmates' health system from the University of Connecticut.

The change, scheduled to take effect Sunday, comes after recent criticism of UConn Health, including an auditor's report last year that found inadequate medical care, which auditors said posed a risk to the health of inmates and exposed the state to litigation.

Commissioner Scott Semple says the move will allow him to choose the best providers and put money into priority areas, such as medication assisted therapy for substance abuse.

UConn's Correctional Managed Health Care unit has been responsible for all global medical, mental health, pharmacy, and dental services from the Connecticut Department of Correction since November 1997, a contract worth about $140 million a year.

