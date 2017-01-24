Head Of NY's PSC To Step Down

The head of New York state's Public Service Commission is stepping down to take a job in Australia.

PSC Chairwoman Audrey Zibelman announced her departure Monday. She intends to stay on until the end of March before going to work for the Australian Energy Market Operator, which oversees electricity and natural gas markets and networks.

Under Zibelman, the Public Service Commission worked to expand the state's use of renewable energy and approved ratepayer subsidies for nuclear plants. She also oversaw votes on scores of decisions and regulations affecting utilities.

In a statement, Zibelman said it has been a "great honor" to serve in Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration and to assist in Democrat Cuomo's goal of increasing "affordable, clean and resilient" power for the state.

