WAMC Northeast Report

Healey Talks Consumer Protection Week

By Josh Landes 5 hours ago
  • Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey
It’s the 20th Anniversary of National Consumer Protection Week, and Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is eager to get the word out. The Democrat spoke with WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes about that and the challenges of protecting consumers in the Trump era.

"I think one of the issues we have is that the federal government really isn't there to enforce the law," said Healey. "The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that was established by Senator Elizabeth Warren has been effectively told that they're really not going to be open for business by the Trump administration. It was very distressing. They announced the other day that they were not going to investigate Equifax, which is a terrible data breach situation, the largest data breach of its kind. And what that means is that more work is going to be on our office to enforce consumer protection laws. The good news is that we have the resources in this office to do it."

Massachusetts attorney general Maura Healey

