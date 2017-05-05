Health Overhaul: 2.7 Million Would Lose Coverage In NY

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo says the Republican health care bill is an "assault on New York."

State numbers indicate the legislation passed by the U.S. House on Thursday would deprive 2.7 million New Yorkers of health coverage and cut up to $6.9 billion in Medicaid funding for New York.

On Friday Cuomo said Congressional Republicans want to "gut" Medicaid and could put some New York hospitals out of business.

New York's Republican House members said the bill will address big problems in the Affordable Care Act.

One provision would stop counties outside of New York City from having to contribute toward the state's Medicaid program.

Cuomo says that could force state taxpayers to pick up the cost while supporters say it will lead to reduced taxes at the county level.

© 2017 The Associated Press.