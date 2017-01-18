Hearing Scheduled On Legislative Pay

Massachusetts lawmakers are holding a hearing Thursday on the often controversial topic of their own pay.

The hearing will take up a report that came out in 2014 from a special commission chaired by Ira Jackson of UMass Boston that concluded the pay for the state’s elected officials and legislators is “generally outdated and inadequate.”

" We don't think this should be ignored because we are going to build up further inadequacies and inequities," Jackson said in an interview when the report was released.

The report, which was put on the shelf at the time it came out, recommended steep pay increases especially for the governor, Senate president, and the speaker of the House.

Salaries are currently determined by a formula tied to the state’s median income. Legislators, recently, saw their first pay hikes in eight years.