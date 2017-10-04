Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Herbert London: Kneeling For Recognition

By Herbert London 2 minutes ago

It is now a Sunday ritual. Petulant NFL football players joined by their colleagues in other professional sports have colluded to dishonor the flag and what it represents by kneeling during a performance of the national anthem.

President Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag say ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out! He’s fired!”

While people like Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, argued, “There is no greater unifier in this country than sports, and unfortunately, nothing more divisive than politics,” it stands to reason that politics should not be inserted into sports. But he has permitted it.

In fact, the grandstanding started with Colin Kaepernick, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who said he will not show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people. Kaepernick claimed his protest was based on racist police targeting black men. But that is a lie based on an urban myth. As Heather MacDonald has pointed out a police officer is more likely to be attacked by a black youth (18 times more likely) than a minority youth attacked by a police officer.

In this overheated environment, facts count for little. However, this kneeling controversy on a football field evokes memory of Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow who took a knee in the end zone after scoring a touchdown. The Left described this religious gesture as polarizing and a violation of church-state separation. Surely Mr. Tebow should have been supported for the expression of personal conscience, but apparently there is a double standard when it comes to the Christian faith.

Curiously the NFL game operations manual contends all players must stand at attention during the playing of the National Anthem. But what was once mandated is now merely a suggestion.

My hope is that Americans who stand in defense of liberty will stop watching NFL games and avoid attendance at stadiums. Moreover, it is time for Congress to question the NFL’s anti-trust exemption which ensures billions in profits for team owners.

Those who cannot honor our tradition should not be in the position of reaping national rewards. If you insist on kneeling, go to a church. Say a prayer in silence or conversely, go to your local park, get up on a pedestal and express your opinions.

For most of my life I’ve played sports and admit to be an avid fan. Those days are gone. Sports have been corrupted by Left wing politics and will never be the same again. RIP.

Herbert London is President of the London Center for Policy Research,  a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of the book The Transformational Decade (University Press of America). You can read all of Herb London’s commentaries at www.londoncenter.org

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Herbert London
National Football League
Colin Kaepernick

Related Content

Keith Strudler: The Racial Politics Of Sitting Down

By Keith Strudler Aug 31, 2016

This may seem odd, but I’ve always wanted the US to change our national anthem to God Bless America. It’s not that I’ve got any desire to place any god even more in the center of our national debate, nor do I have any particular distain for the Star Spangled Banner, even if it is a bit hawkish for my taste. It’s just that I think God Bless America is a much better song. It’s like comparing Midnight Train to Georgia to the Humpty Dance. They both have their place, but one’s just better.

Herbert London: The Emerging New World

By Herbert London Sep 20, 2017

It is clear that the free exchange of opinion that once characterized university life is now being challenged. The avatars of social justice have arrogated to themselves the role of arbiter in the university curriculum. But it hasn’t stopped there. Now monuments of the past are being put through the probity of present standards as one statue after another is in jeopardy of tumbling. Here is a foreshadowing of a “new America”, one in which the evils of the past are to be redressed by the self-appointed czars of the moment.

Herbert London: Putin’s Strategy And Our Response

By Herbert London Sep 13, 2017

At the end of the Cold War, Russia was a facsimile of itself. Shorn of empire, the Russians appeared to be a weak regional power, if that. Should one examine it through domestic considerations, its economy was weak relying entirely on extractive industries. A contagion of alcoholism raged through the society. HIV cases represented an epidemic. And life expectancy was declining. These conditions still prevail, but Putin has gone global in order to conceal the weakness and failure that exists at home.

Herbert London: The Lesson Of Charlottesville

By Herbert London Sep 6, 2017

The events in Charlottesville raise many questions about national cohesion. If a national government is to exist, it requires political loyalty that causes neighbors to treat each other as fellow citizens. Without a legacy of social trust derived form a sense of belonging, political stability is impossible. Those on either side of the barricades in Charlottesville were not united in common sympathies and could not in any meaningful way offer their fealty to government.

Keith Strudler: The Politics Of Hair

By Keith Strudler Jul 19, 2017

If you’re like me, you spent a good amount of your late youth arguing with your parents about your hair. For me, it was one of a select few moments of protest, since I wasn’t really cool or sophisticated enough to break any real rules. But, I did like to challenge the barber shop to make my hair look more like something from the Muppet Show than GQ. Eventually, in college, I invested in my own pair of hair clippers and lived by the mantra that it will always grow back. I also seemed to think that having cool hair would make my band more popular, or at least more popular than if people simply focused exclusively on what they were hearing. Such led me down the exhaustive road of an extensive hair gel collection, fabric hair bands, and once even an experiment with orange hair dye – which I immediately regretted.