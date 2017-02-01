Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Herbert London: The Swiss Handshake And Muslim Disapproval

By Herbert London 36 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

In his book The Open Society and Its Enemies Karl Popper, as an advocate of tolerance, argued that intolerance should not be tolerated, for if tolerance allowed intolerance to succeed, tolerance itself would be threatened. As Popper put it, “Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance.”

Here, in a brief synopsis, is the problem afflicting the West. In an effort to display compassion to its Muslim migrants, Western governments have allowed militant Islam to use openness and tolerance as instruments for social and political change. A recent report from Switzerland captures the spirit of this contention.

In Switzerland it is customary for students to shake the hand of teachers at the beginning and end of each school day as a sign of solidarity and respect. Recently the Justice Minister Simonetta Sommaruga felt compelled to explain the purpose of this gesture because two Muslim brothers in the town of Therwil refused to shake hands with their female teacher, claiming it would violate Muslim teaching.

At first the school authorities decided to avoid trouble by granting the boys an exemption. But the local community was unhappy with the decision ultimately prevailing on the Educational Department to reverse its action. It noted that “the public intoust with respect to equality between men and women and the integration of foreigners significantly outweighs the freedom of religion.” It added that teachers have a right to demand a handshake and if students refuse, sanctions called for by law will be imposed including a fine.

While this seems like a trivial matter, it is not. It was a contest between the Swiss ability to determine its own national standards and the Islamic position that wants special treatment. Despite hysterical vocal denunciation from local Islamic organizations, the ruling held.

Clearly this case reveals the Muslim strategy throughout Europe of what should be called “legalistic jihad.” Muslims within Europe intend to use the indigenous laws and societal openness to impose their religious will. They do not seem to be willing to integrate, but rather to create a parallel society in their adopted home. While this is the immediate goal, a way to maintain influence and seemingly sustain tranquility, the long term goal is to fashion a society based on sharia.

Shaking hands is the mere thin edge of the wedge. A Muslim taxi driver in Basel may reject a passenger because he is carrying a bottle of wine. A Muslim organization might conceivable protest the construction of a kennel on the outskirts of an Islamic community. Muslim leaders could protest cars driven down the main street of an Islamic area during Ramadan. The clash of cultures is an assault on well-established traditions of manners and morals.

The Swiss leaders in Therwil won a victory for rational judgment. But this is one example in a continent facing hundreds of these legal arguments each month. In most instances, local authorities succumb, rather than face the wrath of protestors. Many Europeans have lost a sense of their own culture and why it is deserving of their defense.

Lawfare, with many Muslims, is another way of battling against apostates and non-believers. It is the companion strategy for militant jihad. In many cases like that of a handshake, the demands seem benign, but the religious sentiment behind the gesture is powerful and implacable.

Clearly openness in society is to be desired, but like anything, you can have too much of it and the condition you admire can also be the seeds for tis destruction.

Herbert London is President of the London Center for Policy Research,  a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and author of the book The Transformational Decade (University Press of America). You can read all of Herb London’s commentaries at www.londoncenter.org

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

Tags: 
Herbert London

Related Content

Herbert London: Who Really Won The Cold War?

By Herbert London Jan 25, 2017

In 1989 the Berlin wall tumbled like Humpty Dumpty amid a joyous celebration in Germany and across the West. The symbol of the Russian Communist dictatorship was blasted into bits of concrete. In the subsequent couple of years those states caught in the grip of the Soviet orbit seceded reducing the Russian population by about 150 million people. NATO expanded to embrace many of these former states including the Baltic nations contiguous to Mother Russia. While the West viewed this new reality with promise liberal democracy would spread, former KGB officials regarded this defeat as humiliation, a humiliation that had to be redressed.

Herbert London: Remembering Roy Innis

By Herbert London Jan 18, 2017
Roy Innis
Kishi2323 / Wikimedia Commons

He was a friend, a mentor, a hero and a courageous American. On Saturday, January 7, 2017 he passed this mortal coil. I am referring to Roy Innis, national chairman of the Congress of Racial Equality since his election to that post in 1968.

Herbert London: Considering The Real Russia Under Putin’s Authority

By Herbert London Jan 11, 2017

In the last debate of the 2012 presidential race Governor Romney discussed the potential threat of Russia. He was widely criticized by President Obama who maintained the Cold War ended in the 1980’s. Since then, of course, we have had a national “reset.” Vladimir Putin’s aggressive action in eastern Ukraine, Syria and his openly provocative statements about the Baltic states and the use of nuclear weapons offer revealing insights into Russian aims. Still there are those who believe Russia can be an ally, at least in areas where U.S.-Russian interests converge, e.g. battling militant Islam.

Herbert London: The End of Liberal Internationalism - Reductive Materialism And The Will To Power

By Herbert London Jan 4, 2017

At the end of the Second World War the United States established a liberal international order that included an institutional commitment to free trade and freedom of the seas. It also included unprecedented assistance to weak nations incapable of fending for themselves, through the Marshall Plan, NATO and other alliances. However one describes the U.S. rule, it did provide a period of equilibrium, notwithstanding challenges from the Soviet Union.