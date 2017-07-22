Herbert Wolff Reviews Berkshire Theatre Group's Production Of "Children Of A Lesser God"

I was a bit apprehensive about attending a performance of the play Children of a Lesser God. Certainly, I was aware of the positive reviews and awards it had received, both on Broadway in 1980 and as a motion picture in 1986. But, I wondered: could this work capture the attention of today’s audience with its main actors communicating in sign language? Could their emotions as well as words be truly conveyed?

Well...this is more than accomplished in the outstanding production being presented by Berkshire Theatre Group.

Children of a Lesser God is foremost a love story. But love stories, to be interesting, must have hurdles, and this one surely does. Along with love, this play is about communication…and acceptance of others as they are and as they see themselves.

The play’s title comes from Tennyson’s Idylls of the King:

I found Him in the shining of the stars,

I marked Him in the flowering of His fields,

But in His ways with men I found Him not.

I waged His wars, and now I pass and die.

Oh me! For why is all around us here,

As if some lesser god had made the world.

The play was written by Mark Medoff and has a cast of seven. It takes place at a residential school for the deaf. James, an unconventional speech therapist, has just joined the faculty. The school’s head teacher asks him to take on as a student Sarah, who dropped out of the school and now works there as a maid. James is attracted to the challenge…and ultimately, to the young woman herself.

What makes this production so special – in addition to a compelling and brilliantly crafted story – is the skilled direction of Tony Award-winning Kenny Leon. He ensures that the audience responds to every emotion – from laughter to humiliation to love – whether spoken by hand or voice.

Sarah, the main female character, was born deaf and has lived at the school since she was five. She is smart, defiant of her shortcomings, and determined to live on her own terms... refusing to communicate except by signing. The role of Sarah is portrayed with passion, intelligence and sensitivity by Lauren Ridloff.

James, the new teacher, works first to confront, and then to try to disregard, Sarah’s handicap…but cannot help himself from pressing her toward the traditional hearing and speaking world. This is an exceedingly difficult role: the actor is on stage for almost the entire show, communicating in two different modes – speech and sign language – and also interpreting Sarah’s signing to the audience. The challenge is expertly and consistently met by Joshua Jackson. Also outstanding is the performance of John McGinty as Sarah’s friend, Orin, who advances the plot and the tensions when he asks for her help in filing a discrimination suit against the school.

The play makes us aware especially of the pride and independence of people who cannot hear and often must “speak” through a translator. This intense level of communication and understanding is the reward in store for those attending Children of a Lesser God.

This production affirms what we’ve come to expect for Berkshire summers: the highest quality of music, dance and theater. Compliments must be extended to Kate Maguire, Artistic Director of Berkshire Theatre Group, for reconfirming this reputation by bringing us such an important and challenging work.

Children of a Lesser God plays now through July 22nd at the Main Stage of Berkshire Theatre Group, Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

Herbert Wolff studied under the guidance of Lee Strasberg and subsequently had roles with summer theater companies in upstate New York and on live television. He is former vice president of International Television Association and former Chairman of Massachusetts Advisory Council on Scientific and Technical Education. Herb continues to write, direct and appear in stage plays. For over 25 years he has been an on-air reviewer of theater and opera productions for WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

