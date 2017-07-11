Herbert Wolff Reviews "Ragtime" At Barrington Stage Co.

The award-winning musical Ragtime is receiving an award-winning revival by Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The title Ragtime refers to a jaunty style of music – featuring the piano along with banjo and brass instruments. It is played in a syncopated or “ragged” rhythm – hence the name. It originated in African-American urban centers like St. Louis, New York and Chicago, around the turn of the 20th century. Ragtime was popularized by the music of Scott Joplin, up through World War I, but faded as the radio introduced new dance styles such as “swing.” Ragtime had a highly successful rebirth in the 1970s, when the New England Conservatory of Music released a recording of Joplin's "rags,” timed to coincide with the background music of the popular film, "The Sting."

An adaptation for the stage also had an awaiting audience in the late 1990s. Its story line is based upon the popular novel of the same name, authored by E.L. Doctorow.

But this musical is no “moon/June” summer theater fare. It is serious…political…and very timely. To quote from the Barrington Stage news release announcing its opening: “Ragtime weaves together three distinctly different American tales: a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician – united by their courage, compassion and their belief in obtaining the American Dream.”

Even before the show begins, the audience is drawn in by the set: a mélange of the era’s memorabilia, including a model of the family’s 1902 New Rochelle, New York, home…vintage lamps, furniture and knickknacks…and three enormous windows looming above the stage. The music moves the plot along, with the clear, honest, solid chords – in gentle harmony, with just enough dissonance to make the music interesting and a bit foreboding.

One has to wonder how Barrington Stage Company was able to select, assemble, rehearse and house a large cast of two dozen actor/singers, backed-up by orchestra, and the required technical personnel. Maybe one shouldn’t ask…but they are all there, in period costumes and setting.

The show is under the direction of Joe Calarco, who has done a masterful job of bringing together and refining the various elements. The acting and movement of the cast are totally engaging. Leading and supporting roles are played with excellence in articulation, emotion and vocal skill – whether in solo, duet or full chorus – and are in complete balance with the orchestra under the guidance of Music Director Darren Cohen.

Over my two-plus decades of attending and reviewing plays and musicals by Barrington Stage Company, there is always one summer standout production that prompts me to say of Founder/Artistic Director Julianne Boyd: “Well, she’ll never be able to top this one!” But once again, she has done so, and the result is a show worthy of the highest praise.

Ragtime plays now through July 15th at Barrington Stage in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Herbert Wolff studied under the guidance of Lee Strasberg and subsequently had roles with summer theater companies in upstate New York and on live television. He is former vice president of International Television Association and former Chairman of Massachusetts Advisory Council on Scientific and Technical Education. Herb continues to write, direct and appear in stage plays. For over 25 years he has been an on-air reviewer of theater and opera productions for WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.