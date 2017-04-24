Hinds Heads To D.C. Calling On Arts and CDBG Funding

Western Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hinds will travel to Washington D.C. to call for funds for the arts and community development.

Hinds is a member for the Senate Committee on Intergovernmental Affairs, which lobbies for Massachusetts’ federal funding opportunities. The Democrat says cuts proposed in the White House’s budget plan would have a dramatic impact on the state.

He says residents in his district rely on services that are funded by Community Development Block Grants and enjoy programs funded by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Humanities.

Hinds has held several Speak Up Western Mass community office hours to hear concerns from constituents. 

