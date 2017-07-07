Hinds, MCLA Host Regional Public Transportation Workshop

Representatives of State Senator Adam Hinds will meet today with the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts Design Lab to coordinate a workshop on improving regional public transportation.

Hinds says discussing alternative transportation strategies is a strong first step. Hinds will miss the meeting to vote on the overdue state budget in Boston.

The Democrat says improving regional public transportation would mean reliable access to employment and services, improve quality of life and connect the region to nearby economies.

“Why is it so hard in 2017 to move around the county and the region to get to a job, particularly if it’s after hours, or second shift, or on weekends?” Hinds says. “So that we do a bit of a rethink of how we do rural transportation, because what we have now isn’t working.”

The event starts at 1 at the MCLA Design Lab in North Adams.