Hinds: Warren Will Talk Healthcare At Berkshire Town Hall

Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in Pittsfield on Saturday.

State Senator Adam Hinds, a fellow Democrat, says he expects Warren to focus on helping working class families, and especially how the Republican healthcare bill will impact them.

“The good news and the bad news is there is a lot to talk about at the federal level and so healthcare will certainly be at the list. And I’m sure that she will also be going into the full range of the changes to the economy and how we can ensure everyone have a fighting chance,” Hinds says.

Host Berkshire Community College says there is seating available for 500. An additional 100 people can fit in an overflow room where there will be a live feed of the event, if needed.

The town hall starts at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30.