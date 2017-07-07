Hinds: Warren Will Talk Healthcare At Berkshire Town Hall

By JD Allen 3 minutes ago

Massachusetts U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in Pittsfield on Saturday. 

State Senator Adam Hinds, a fellow Democrat, says he expects Warren to focus on helping working class families, and especially how the Republican healthcare bill will impact them.

“The good news and the bad news is there is a lot to talk about at the federal level and so healthcare will certainly be at the list. And I’m sure that she will also be going into the full range of the changes to the economy and how we can ensure everyone have a fighting chance,” Hinds says.

Host Berkshire Community College says there is seating available for 500. An additional 100 people can fit in an overflow room where there will be a live feed of the event, if needed.

The town hall starts at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 9:30.

Related Content

Warren To Host Town Hall In Pittsfield

By Jul 3, 2017

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall in Pittsfield this weekend. 

Kinder Morgan To Start Pipeline Expansion In Western Mass.

By Apr 24, 2017

Energy company Kinder Morgan plans to start cutting down trees in Western Massachusetts this week prepare for the controversial Connecticut Expansion Project. U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to revoke its authorization for the pipeline.

Sanctuary Supporters In Western Mass. Press On

By Mar 21, 2017
Pioneer Valley Workers Center

    The Trump administration is trying to turn up the pressure on so-called sanctuary cities, but so far activists in western Massachusetts are not backing down in their efforts to shield undocumented immigrants from deportation.