Hinds Will Rep Mass. Senate At National Broadband Summit

Pittsfield Democrat Adam Hinds has been selected to represent the Massachusetts Senate at the Broadband & Cable Policy Summit, hosted by the National Conference of State Legislators in Colorado.

Since 2015, Republican Governor Charlie Baker’s administration has reduced the number of municipalities still in need of high-speed broadband internet in western Massachusetts from 53 to 8. State Senator Adam Hinds says progress is being made on the rest.

“We have a digital divide in finding ways to make sure that we are getting all of our remaining towns across the starting line,” Hinds says.

Hinds will represent the Massachusetts Senate at the Broadband & Cable Policy Summit in Denver starting October 15th.

Hinds is the Vice Chair of the legislature’s Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies.