Hinds Will Visit Site Of Kinder Morgan's Pipeline Expansion

13 minutes ago
  • Sugar Shack Alliance

Western Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hinds will visit the site of Kinder Morgan’s Connecticut Pipeline expansion in Otis State Forest Monday.

Hinds will meet with protestors in Otis State Forest where 34 demonstrators have recently been arrested for trespassing on land now considered off-limits.

The Democrat says the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission needs to revoke its authorization of the pipeline.

“FERC is increasingly proving how outdated it is,” Hinds says. “And so here we have a five decades old commission that is essentially going through a mandate that is not incorporating the evolution of energy and energy technology.”

Protestors want to stop Kinder Morgan from cutting down trees and laying pipe to expand its natural gas pipeline in Western Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Senator Adam Hinds
Kinder Morgan
Connecticut Pipeline Expansion

