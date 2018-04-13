Hinsdale, MA Man Charged In Death Of Estranged Girlfriend

A Hinsdale, Massachusetts man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his estranged girlfriend.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office says the Hinsdale Police Department received a 911 call around 8:30 a.m. Friday reporting a possible shooting at 53 Ashmere Drive. When officers arrived, they found the body of 24-year-old Kassedi Clark inside a vehicle on the property. Michael Boulais, 32, was arrested and charged with murder.

An autopsy to determine Clark’s cause of death will be conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Holyoke on Sunday.

Boulias is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Central Berkshire District Court. He is being held at the Berkshire County House of Correction without bail.