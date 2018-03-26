Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Lyrics by Tim Rice

Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber

April 21, 27, 28, May 4, 5 – 7:30 P.M.

April 22, 29, May 6 – 2:00 P.M.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph is a warm-hearted and brilliant celebration of words, music, dance and color, about Joseph, the boy with the coat of many colors who changed the course of history. Enjoy a cornucopia of music styles from country, rock ‘n roll, pop and calypso. Joseph is the irresistible musical about the trials and triumphs of a boy blessed with prophetic dreams. This tale emerges both timely and timeless.

Take this rainbow ride with us through biblical Egypt infused with fast-paced dance numbers, adventure, song, and even an appearance from Elvis!

Tickets $29/$26

Home Made theater is a not-for-profit theater company committed to enhancing the cultural life of the Saratoga region. As the Resident company in the historic Spa Little Theater, we are a vital link in creating a thriving community. We believe in the ability of theater to entertain, educate and enrich people's lives. Our mission is to offer high quality theater productions of outstanding plays, produced by a dedicated group of professionally minded artists, to offer classes in the theater arts to people of all ages, and to provide the opportunity for exciting and rewarding participation in all aspects of the theater.

HMT produces a four show season, between October and May. We offer dinner theater packages with area restaurants for the three "main-stage" productions. Each December we offer a "Theater for Families" production. HMT also offers acting classes for children, teens, and adults. www.homemadetheater.org