Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Homeless Advocates Say Gov. Cuomo, NY Legislature Can Free Up Money Now

By 17 hours ago
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report
  • Peter Cook, executive director of the New York State Council of Churches, asks for funding to be freed up, as supporters hold a vigil outside the New York state Senate chamber.
    Peter Cook, executive director of the New York State Council of Churches, asks for funding to be freed up, as supporters hold a vigil outside the New York state Senate chamber.
    Karen DeWitt

Advocates for the homeless say the Governor and legislature don’t need to call a special session in order to free up more money to help create more housing for those in need. They say political leaders could simply sign an already printed memorandum of understanding, and start helping people now.

Kevin O’Connor, director of Joseph’s House in Troy, New York, read the names of homeless clients who have passed away in the past year, who he says died too young.

“The average life expectancy of a person who is homeless in America is 52 years of age,” O’Conner said. “That’s 26 years younger than those who are housed.”

He and other advocates for the homeless, along with some formerly homeless New Yorkers, gathered for a prayer vigil outside the Senate chambers at the Capitol. They are asking Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders to address the growing number of homeless in the state, and free up funding for supportive , affordable housing before the end of the year. Cuomo and lawmakers have been discussing the issue as one of several that could be addressed part of a special December session that would include a pay raise for the governor and legislators. But Peter Cook, executive director of the New York State Council of Churches says the fate of the homeless should not be linked to other issues.  

“For the 88,000 (homeless) people in our state, they don’t get a pay raise,” Cook said. “They’re worried about whether they’re going to find a place to rest their head tonight.”

He says the homeless grow “tired” of watching Albany’s “political machinations”.

“Which is used as one more excuse not to address what I really think is a moral crisis,” Cook said.

Cook and the others say the legislature does not even have to come back to the Capitol to free up two billion dollars in funds. A Memorandum of Understanding between Cuomo and the legislature has already been drafted, and does not need a vote by Senators and Assemblymembers. It requires only the signatures of the governor and legislative leaders. Cuomo has already signed the memo, says his spokesman, Rich Azzopardi.

“The Governor's unprecedented plan to combat homelessness and build 6,000 units of supportive housing over 5 years is on track,” Azzopardi said in a statement. He said the first year is “fully funded” with $150 million dollars, but the governor continues to “urge the Legislature to join him” to sign the MOU.

Terry Smith was homeless for a time in New York City when she was trying to rear two young children. 

“People really don’t want to be pitied,” Smith said. “But when the night comes and the cold comes, that’s when you have to face the fact that ‘I could die. We’re really in danger’.”

Smith found housing in a hotel for the homeless.

“ You have got to turn to society, because there’s no way you can help yourself at that time,” Smith said.

But she says many were not so lucky.

Governor Cuomo , at an event in New York City, offrred hope for a special session coming together before December 31st that would resolve the issue.

“We’re working in good faith, and in good spirit, to try to come up with a completed agenda for a special session,” Cuomo said.

The groups say all the uncertainty over when the funds for supportive housing will finally be released is making it harder to plan for any future housing projects, while the number of homeless New Yorkers is growing. 

Tags: 
New York State Legislature
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
homeless

Related Content

Talks Over Special NY Legislative Session Blow Up

By Dec 16, 2016
New York State Capitol

Discussion over a December special session has turned to finger pointing, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Senate Republicans blame each other over lack of progress.

No Deal Yet On NY Special Legislative Session

By Karen DeWitt Dec 7, 2016
New York State Capitol

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers are still trying to put together a special session before the end of the year that could include a pay raise.

Open Forum 12/6/16 - Pay Raises For Lawmakers?

New York State Capitol

New York lawmakers are considering whether to have a special session this month to vote on, among other things, a pay raise. It would be their first pay increase in about two decades. Governor Andrew Cuomo has listed items he’d like to see passed if there’s a session, including term limits for legislators. But the Assembly Majority Leader says that item is likely off the table, because most Democratic members are against it. Cuomo also wants to enact reforms, including converting to a full-time Legislature and strictly limiting outside income, following recent corruption scandals that have resulted in prison sentences for the two former legislative leaders.

Potential Special Legislative Session Discussed In NY

By Dec 5, 2016
New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie speaking to reporters this afternoon, following a private meeting with Assembly Democrats.
Karen DeWitt

New York lawmakers are considering whether to have a special session this month to vote on, among other things, a pay raise.

NY Gov. Cuomo's Vetoes Draw Response

By Dec 1, 2016
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

New York Governor Cuomo spent the early part of this week in a marathon bill signing, and vetoing, session.  The governor rejected an unusually high number of bills, and some supporters of the vetoed measures aren’t pleased.

Gov. Cuomo, NY Lawmakers Persevere On Special Session Talks

By Dec 20, 2016
New York State Capitol

In Albany’s own version of Groundhog Day, Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York legislative leaders are still keeping open the possibility of a special session before the year ends that could include legalizing Uber statewide and a pay raise for lawmakers.

In NY, Talks Down To The Wire On A Special Legislative Session

By Karen DeWitt Dec 9, 2016
New York State Capitol

Talks between Governor Andrew Cuomo and New York's legislative leaders are still continuing over whether to hold a special session before the holidays. The clock is ticking.

Gov. Cuomo Gives Out More Than $700M In Grants

By Karen DeWitt Dec 8, 2016
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo handed out more than $700 million in  Regional Economic Development awards in Albany Thursday.

#FightFor15 Marks 4th Anniversary

By Dec 9, 2016

The Fight For 15 is a worldwide mobilization for a wage that meets basic needs. WAMC's Capital Region Bureau Chief Dave Lucas looks back at the movement which has just celebrated its four-year anniversary.

Court Rules In Favor Of Family Promise

By Nov 24, 2016

Family Promise gets the green light to continue operations in Albany.

Saratoga Code Blue Program Finds New Home

By Sep 21, 2016
Code Blue Saratoga
Paulina Phelps / WAMC

Earlier this year, Shelters of Saratoga was forced to find a new home for its emergency Code Blue shelter after the Salvation Army determined it could no longer host the service at its building in downtown, where it had been for two years.  The program was started in 2013 at St. Peter’s School after the freezing death of a homeless woman.

Poverty And Profit In The American City

By Aug 18, 2016

  For decades, conversations about poverty have focused on jobs, public assistance, parenting, and mass incarceration. After years of intense fieldwork and study, Harvard sociologist and 2015 MacArthur “Genius” grant winner Matthew Desmond has come to believe that something fundamental is missing from that picture: how deeply housing is implicated in the creation of poverty.

Desmond says, “Not everyone living in a distressed neighborhood is associated with gang members, parole officers, employers, social workers, or pastors, but nearly all of them have a landlord.” The result of his research is the new book, Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City.

Schenectady Ambassadors Present Program In Saratoga Springs

By Jun 29, 2016
Lucas Willard / WAMC

If you head into downtown Schenectady to see a show, chances are you’ll see the guys in red jackets helping visitors across the street or giving directions.

Comptroller Finds Problems With Homeless Shelters, Advocates Say One Year Of Funding Is Not Enough

By Jun 23, 2016

  Some Homeless advocates are dismayed by what they say is Governor Cuomo’s failure at the end of the legislative session to follow through with promises to fund five years worth of new supportive housing and other services for the homeless. Their complaints come as the State Comptroller issues a scathing report on the state of homeless shelters across New York. 