Homeless Programs Get Millions In Federal Funds

By 19 hours ago
  • William Miller, executive director, Friends of the Homeless at the organization's emergency shelter for homeless men in Springfield, MA. The organization was awarded almost $500,000 from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development for programs.
    WAMC

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded almost $5 million to western Massachusetts programs for the homeless.

William Miller, executive director of Springfield’s Friends of the Homeless, the area’s largest emergency shelter, said his organization got about $500,000 for programs to help the chronically homeless and disabled.

" Some of that grant money goes specifically to help manage and access and create pathways for those folks and some of ( the money) is going to pay for housing itself," explained Miller.

HUD awarded a total of $69.4 million to 277 programs for the homeless in Massachusetts, according to a HUD press release.