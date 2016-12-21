Homeless Programs Get Millions In Federal Funds

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded almost $5 million to western Massachusetts programs for the homeless.

William Miller, executive director of Springfield’s Friends of the Homeless, the area’s largest emergency shelter, said his organization got about $500,000 for programs to help the chronically homeless and disabled.

" Some of that grant money goes specifically to help manage and access and create pathways for those folks and some of ( the money) is going to pay for housing itself," explained Miller.

HUD awarded a total of $69.4 million to 277 programs for the homeless in Massachusetts, according to a HUD press release.