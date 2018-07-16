Related Program: 
The Hoosick Blooms Garden and Farm Tour

    Day Lily painting by Wendy Hollender

The Hoosick Blooms Garden and Farm Tour offers a personal introduction to the beautiful and bountiful countryside of the Hoosick, NY region while benefiting the CiviCure fund to renovate the historic Wood Block Building on Main Street in Hoosick Falls.

This Saturday, July 21 from 9-4 p.m. six private, diverse gardens and farms will welcome visitors on a driving tour and a demonstration as well as presentation by featured artist and botanical illustrator Wendy Hollender, which will be held at the unique Historic Barns of Nipmoose. A boxed lunch option prepared by Brown's Brewing Company's Walloomsac Taproom and served at the Nipmoose Barns will complete this rural community celebration.

CiviCure President Barbara Sussman joins us this morning along with event co-chairs Kelly Brown and Marianne Zwicklbauer.

Kazumi Tanaka's INK: The Color Of Manitoga

By Jun 8, 2018
Ink bottles - one part of Kazumi Tanaka's "INK: The Color of Manitoga"
www.visitmanitoga.org

Manitoga is the house, studio, and 75-acre woodland garden of American industrial designer Russel Wright. Its Artist Residency program began in 2014. This summer’s residency project is entitled “INK: The Color of Manitoga” by artist Kazumi Tanaka. Tanaka is creating natural inks from plant specimens she collects in Manitoga’s woodland garden. Her lab and art space is in the main house at Manitoga.

Tanaka was born in Osaka, Japan and graduated from Osaka University before relocating to New York. She lives and works in Beacon, NY and her art has been shown all around the world. Manitoga’s Executive Director Allison Cross and Kazumia Tanaka join us.

Manitoga’s Member Opening Celebration and the official Artist Residency launch will take place tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m. Information about that event and ongoing hikes and tours and other special events is available here.

The Fantastical Art Of Tony DiTerlizzi At Norman Rockwell Museum

By Apr 23, 2018
Poster for "Never Abandon Imagination: The Fantastical Art of Tony DiTerlizzi" at Norman Rockwell Museum

The Norman Rockwell Museum is currently presenting "Never Abandon Imagination: The Fantastical Art of Tony DiTerlizzi," an exhibition of works by the acclaimed illustrator/writer that will be on view at the Museum through May 28. Known for his successful book series "The Spiderwick Chronicles," DiTerlizzi is widely celebrated for his images of such fantasy creatures as fairies, trolls, sprites, and goblins.

"Never Abandon Imagination," which has been organized by Norman Rockwell Museum, showcases over 150 original paintings and drawings, from the games "Dungeons & Dragons" and "Magic: The Gathering," to his many fantasy and children’s books, in addition to artworks from his childhood and college years. The exhibition highlights the artist’s influences and artistic process.

Tony DiTerlizzi and Curator of Exhibitions at Norman Rockwell Museum Jesse Kowalski join us.

Rockwell Kent At The Hyde Collection

By Apr 23, 2018
Rockwell Kent, December Eighth, 1941, oil on canvas, 43 1/2 x 71 1/2 in. Courtesy of Plattsburgh State Art Museum (PSAM 78.1.17). By permission of Plattsburgh State Art Museum, State University of New York, Bequest of Sally Kent Gorton

Rockwell Kent was a writer, illustrator, printmaker, painter, ceramicist, adventurer, and more who traveled to remote destinations around the world. He settled down in the Adirondacks and was a controversial figure, accused of being a socialist during the McCarthy era, but managed a successful art career in metropolitan areas despite living in the North Country.

The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, New York currently has two Kent exhibitions on view: "The Prints of Rockwell Kent: Selections from the Ralf C. Nemec Collection" which features fifty-four images from the largest collection of Kent prints in the world. It also includes a selection of rare ceramics by Kent. The second exhibit is: "A Life and Art of His Own: The Paintings of Rockwell Kent from North Country Collections," a collection of paintings organized by Adirondack Experience director emerita Caroline Welsh, drawn from the SUNY Plattsburgh Art Museum and private collections.

The exhibits are on view through July 22nd. The Hyde’s Director of Curatorial Affairs and Programming Jonathan Canning joins us.