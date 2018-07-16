The Hoosick Blooms Garden and Farm Tour offers a personal introduction to the beautiful and bountiful countryside of the Hoosick, NY region while benefiting the CiviCure fund to renovate the historic Wood Block Building on Main Street in Hoosick Falls.

This Saturday, July 21 from 9-4 p.m. six private, diverse gardens and farms will welcome visitors on a driving tour and a demonstration as well as presentation by featured artist and botanical illustrator Wendy Hollender, which will be held at the unique Historic Barns of Nipmoose. A boxed lunch option prepared by Brown's Brewing Company's Walloomsac Taproom and served at the Nipmoose Barns will complete this rural community celebration.

CiviCure President Barbara Sussman joins us this morning along with event co-chairs Kelly Brown and Marianne Zwicklbauer.