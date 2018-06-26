Related Program: 
Hoosick Falls Accepts Financial Settlement Over PFOA Contamination

As the village board in Hoosick Falls, New York accepted another financial settlement Monday night with the two companies blamed for polluting the village water supply with the chemical PFOA, state officials were on hand to update local residents. Saint Gobain and Honeywell International will pay $195,000, the amount Hoosick Falls lost in water and sewer revenue when the pollution shut off the village water system.

Sean Mahar, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, spoke with WAMC’s Brian Shields Tuesday.

