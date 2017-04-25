Hoosick Falls To Cut Ties With Law Firm That Wrote Failed Settlement Agreement

The Hoosick Falls village board, led by new mayor Rob Allen, has voted to cut ties with the law firm that had worked to write a failed settlement agreement with the companies deemed responsible for polluting water supplies with the chemical PFOA.
At an emergency meeting Monday night the board elected to terminate its relationship with firm FitzGerald Baker Morris PC.
A revised settlement agreement with companies Saint Gobain and Honeywell was tabled by the previous village board earlier this year amid widespread community opposition.