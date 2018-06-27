Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen Discusses New Partial Settlement

As the village board in Hoosick Falls, New York accepted another financial settlement Monday night with the two companies blamed for polluting the village water supply with the chemical PFOA, state officials were on hand to update local residents. Saint-Gobain and Honeywell International will pay $195,000, the amount Hoosick Falls lost in water and sewer revenue when the pollution shut off the village water system.
WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Spain, Associate Editor of The Times Union, about today's federal primaries around New York. The pair also discuss the agreement reached between Hoosick Falls, N.Y. and the two companies at the center of the village's contaminated water supply crisis.
Officials in an upstate New York community with water sources tainted by chemical pollution are applauding the withdrawal of President Donald Trump’s pick for a top position in the Environmental Protection Agency.