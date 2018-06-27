Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen Discusses New Partial Settlement

3 hours ago
  • Lucas Willard

The Village of Hoosick Falls on Monday voted to accept nearly $200,000 in lost sewer and water revenues due to the PFOA contamination of its water supply. 

WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen.

