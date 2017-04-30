Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen On Search For New Legal Firm Amid PFOA Negotiations

Last week the Renssealer County village of Hoosick Falls, which has been dealing with water sources contaminated with the chemical PFOA, cut ties with a law firm that had been assisting the community negotiate a settlement with polluters Saint-Gobain and Honeywell.

A previous settlement agreement was tabled twice by the village board amid widespread community opposition, before former mayor David Borge, the only member to voice his support for the agreement, stepped down at the end of his term.

The decision to release the law firm was one of the first actions on the contamination issue pursued by new mayor Rob Allen.

Allen spoke with WAMC’s Lucas Willard.