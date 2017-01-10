Hoosick Falls Village Board To Consider Agreement Over PFOA Contamination

The village board in Hoosick Falls will consider an agreement with two companies tied to water contamination in the Rensselaer County community.

Part of the $850 thousand agreement with Saint Gobain Performance Plastics and Honeywell International will reimburse the village for losses sustained from decreased water and sewer revenues as well as costs associated with flushing water pipes. The chemical PFOA was found in the community’s water supply. It has been linked to ill health effects including cancer.

The board will consider the agreement at a special meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Hoosick Falls Senior Center.