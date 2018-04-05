House Republican Elise Stefanik Calls For EPA Administrator's Resignation

By 1 hour ago
  • NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican, is calling for the resignation of EPA Adminstrator Scott Pruitt amid growing ethics concerns.
    NY-21 Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, a Republican, is calling for the resignation of EPA Adminstrator Scott Pruitt amid growing ethics concerns.
    Lucas Willard / WAMC

House Republican Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st District is calling for the resignation of embattled U.S. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. WAMC’s Lucas Willard reports she made the remarks at a town hall meeting on Thursday.

Stefanik, a second-term Republican, told a crowd of 200 constituents in South Glens Falls that she fundamentally disagrees with how President Donald Trump’s pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency has “handled his position as director of the EPA.”

“So I’m going to make some news here: Pruitt should resign," said Stefanik.

Stefanik, whose district stretches across the Adirondack Mountains, said she was concerned about ethics questions surrounding Pruitt.

Pruitt, who has worked to undo many of the environmental policies put in place by the Obama administration, has most recently come under fire for a condo rental linked to an energy lobbyist.

Tags: 
Elise Stefanik
Administrator Scott Pruitt
U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Related Content

Regional Environmentalists Pan Plan To Rescind Clean Power Plan

By Oct 10, 2017
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt
Environmental Protection Agency

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt announced Monday that he would rescind the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan.  Environmental advocates in our region are critical of the move, noting that the cap-and-trade-style plan to limit carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants is already working in the Northeast.

Seven Democratic Candidates Greet Voters In Saratoga Springs

By Mar 30, 2018
Lucas Willard / WAMC

Seven Democratic candidates hoping to challenge Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st District in November came together for an informal meet and greet Thursday night in Saratoga Springs.

Republican Elise Stefanik Discusses Congressional Issues

By Mar 28, 2018
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

This week, New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik led a delegation of North Country officials to Ottawa, Canada to discuss economic development ties. Following her meetings with Canadian officials, the 21st District Republican spoke with WAMC’s North Country Bureau Chief Pat Bradley about a variety of federal issues. The Republican recently invited President Trump to visit Fort Drum, a large military base in her district. But Stefanik reports there’s been no response yet from the White House.