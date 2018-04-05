House Republican Elise Stefanik Calls For EPA Administrator's Resignation

House Republican Elise Stefanik of New York’s 21st District is calling for the resignation of embattled U.S. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt. WAMC’s Lucas Willard reports she made the remarks at a town hall meeting on Thursday.

Stefanik, a second-term Republican, told a crowd of 200 constituents in South Glens Falls that she fundamentally disagrees with how President Donald Trump’s pick to run the Environmental Protection Agency has “handled his position as director of the EPA.”

“So I’m going to make some news here: Pruitt should resign," said Stefanik.

Stefanik, whose district stretches across the Adirondack Mountains, said she was concerned about ethics questions surrounding Pruitt.

Pruitt, who has worked to undo many of the environmental policies put in place by the Obama administration, has most recently come under fire for a condo rental linked to an energy lobbyist.