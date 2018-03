Investigators say they know what caused the Jay Street fire that left four dead and dozens homeless.

The origin of the March 6 fire was traced back to a single apartment in the 100-102 building: city officials told local media late Friday afternoon that a chair in Apartment C1 caught fire. The room had various smoking materials inside, including ashtrays and incense.

The tenant opened a window and dragged the chair toward the hallway, which apparently fanned the flames. Arson charges have been ruled out, but there may be other charges.