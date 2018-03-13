Related Program: 
The Roundtable

"How To Fix The Future" By Andrew Keen

Former Internet entrepreneur Andrew Keen was among the earliest to write about the dangers that the Internet poses to our culture and society. His 2007 book "The Cult of the Amateur" was critical in helping advance the conversation around the Internet, which has now morphed from a tool providing efficiencies and opportunities for consumers and business to an elemental force that is profoundly reshaping our societies and our world.

In his new book, "How to Fix the Future," Keen focuses on what we can do about this seemingly intractable situation. Looking to the past to learn how we might change our future, he describes how societies tamed the excesses of the Industrial Revolution, which, like its digital counterpart, demolished long-standing models of living, ruined harmonious environments, and altered the business world beyond recognition.

Andrew Keen is one of the world’s best known and controversial commentators on the digital revolution. He is the author of three previous books: "Cult of the Amateur," "Digital Vertigo," and "The Internet Is Not The Answer." He is also a serial tech entrepreneur who has founded many startups including Audiocafe, AfterTV and the Silicon Valley innovation salon Futurecast.

