Christianity could have easily become a forgotten sect of Judaism, but instead, it spread at a mind-boggling pace, converting some thirty million people in just four centuries. How? Bart Ehrman has turned this question over in his head for thirty years, and his new book, "The Triumph of Christianity: How a Forbidden Religion Swept the World," is the culmination of his work to answer it.

In it, Ehrman combines deep knowledge and meticulous research in a narrative that looks to upend the way we think about the single most important cultural transformation our world has ever seen—one that revolutionized art, music, literature, philosophy, ethics, economics, and law.

Bart Ehrman is the author of more than twenty books, including "Misquoting Jesus" and "God’s Problem." Ehrman is the James A. Gray Distinguished Professor of Religious Studies at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and is a leading authority on the Bible and the life of Jesus.