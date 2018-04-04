How The Urban Jungle Drives Evolution

Menno Schilthuizen is one of a growing number of “urban ecologists” studying how our manmade environments are accelerating and changing the evolution of the animals and plants around us.

In his new book, "Darwin Comes to Town," he takes us around the world for an up-close look at just how stunningly flexible and swift-moving natural selection can be.

Menno Schilthuizen is a senior research scientist at Naturalis Biodiversity Center in the Netherlands and professor of evolutionary biology at Leiden University.