Related Program: 
The Roundtable

How The U.S. Blew The Whistle On The World's Biggest Sports Scandal

By 1 hour ago

Ken Bensinger has been a journalist for more than twenty years. He has worked at The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, and, since 2014, for BuzzFeed News, as a member of its investigations team, and has written about sports, labor, art, automobiles, and politics, among other topics. He has been a winner of the ASME National Magazine award and the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Finance & Business Reporting, and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in national reporting.

In his first book, "Red Card," Bensinger explores the FIFA scandal; the biggest international corruption case of recent years, spearheaded by US investigators, involving dozens of countries, and implicating nearly every aspect of the world’s most popular sport, soccer, including its biggest event, the World Cup.

Tags: 
futball
football
scandal
FIFA
world cup
sports
corruption
pro-sports
international
soccer

Related Content

Keith Strudler: FIFA Vs. Trump

By Keith Strudler May 2, 2018

There is perhaps no greater insult and hypocrisy than when FIFA, the institutionally corrupt federation that oversees global soccer, when they insinuate you might lack integrity. But they did just that, and remarkably in this case, they may be right.

Vassar And New York Stage And Film Present Sarah DeLappe's The Wolves

By Jul 20, 2016
Sarah DeLappe


  It’s a Saturday in winter, somewhere in the suburbs, and a high school girls’ soccer team warms up for its indoor game. They stretch in sync – right quad, left quad, lunge – and their conversations spin around and off their turf, far outside the air dome bubble, and back again.

 

The Wolves, by Sarah DeLappe, is the second mainstage production this season presented by Vassar and New York Stage and Film’s Powerhouse Theatre. The production, directed by Lila Neugebauer, runs July 21st through July 31st.

 

The play was a recipient of the American Playwriting Foundation’s inaugural Relentless Award and a finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Sarah DeLappe joins us to tell us more.

Listener Essay - When No Girls Were Allowed

By Jacqueline Sheehan Sep 10, 2015

  Jacqueline Sheehan is a New York Times bestselling author from Western Massachusetts. Her new novel, The Center of the World, will be published in January 2016.

Is Increasing Concussion Awareness Changing The Game Of Soccer?

By Sep 4, 2014
depressivedisorder.blogspot.com

School is back in session and students are back on the playing fields during a time of increasing concerns over concussions. In the second part of a two-part series, WAMC reports on an often-overlooked sport when it comes to head injuries.