Democratic New York state Assemblyman Frank Skartados has been hospitalized with an unspecified grave illness.

The Hudson Valley assemblyman has been hospitalized locally since March 24. Chief of Staff Steve Gold says Skartados is not expected to recover. Skartados represents the 104th District, which includes the cities of Newburgh and Poughkeepsie. Skartados has been in office since 2012, after winning a special election following the death of Republican Thomas Kirwan.