The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival 9/30-10/1

By 7 minutes ago

The 29th annual Hudson Valley Garlic Festival will take place this Saturday, September 30th from 10 - 6 and Sunday, October 1st from 10 - 5. Held at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex in Saugerties, NY, the festival is a major fundraiser for the Saugerties Kiwanis Club.

Over 200 food, crafts, and garlic farmer vendors participate in the festival – there is live music, chef lectures, and garlic farmer lectures and a children’s area that includes a rock climbing wall.

This two day celebration of the yearly garlic harvest was started in 1989 at Pat Reppert’s Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties and has expanded from a few hundred attendees to thousands of garlic lovers enjoying each day.

Chairperson of the Festival Richard Kappler and Treasurer of the Festival Beth Becktold join us.

garlic
festival
hudson valley garlic festival
saugerties
hudson valley

Basilica SoundScape 2017

By Sep 13, 2017
Basilica SoundScape 2017 artwork

Far from a typical music festival, Basilica SoundScape features live concert performances, conceptual sound performances, author readings, installations, collaborations, curated local vendors and artisans, on-site activities and more, creating an immersive, innovative weekend of art, music, and culture.

Basilica SoundScape 2017 – taking place this Friday through Sunday – will feature a lineup of some of the most innovative and genre-pushing musicians, visual artists and writers working today, with unique collaborations across disciplines.

Melissa Auf der Maur is the Co-Founder and Director of Basilica Hudson.

Drum Boogie Festival 9/9/17

By Sep 8, 2017
Drum Boogie logo
Milton Glaser

The Drum Boogie Festival is a free, one-day, family-oriented, multi-cultural arts and educational event, celebrating and promoting the many styles of high quality percussion music found throughout the world.

The festival strives to keep a balance of entertainment, enlightenment, excitement and equality. All performances highlight percussion instruments and percussion performers while sometimes including other instrumentalists, dancers and singers. 

Garry Kvistad, founder and CEO of Woodstock Chimes, is a professional musician and creator/Executive Director of the Drum Boogie Festival and he joins us.

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

By Aug 2, 2017
Coopertown Summer Music Festival poster for 2017
Milton Glaser

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival began with three events in 1999, and since then has offered the region more than 100 performances, from classical to contemporary, jazz to bluegrass, cabaret to kids’ concerts.

Linda Chesis, founder and artistic director of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival, has been hailed by critics on three continents as one of the most exciting and dynamic flutists of her generation. She joins us now to tell us more about the amazing  concerts taking place in Cooperstown this month. 

Bang On A Can Celebrates 30 Years

By Jul 31, 2017
David Lang
Peter Serling

The Bang on a Can Summer Music Festival at MASS MoCA is underway and runs through August 6th. 

The festival is dedicated entirely to adventurous contemporary music. We will spend three weeks immersed in today's most exciting music. Composers will have their new works performed. Players will perform in ensembles sitting alongside their teachers. The Festival includes daily performances in the museum galleries, free with museum admission, and concludes with a six-hour blow-out Marathon Concert performed by the Festival ensembles and special guests. 

The Festival also features  African and Latin music workshops, electronics and music business seminars, free events in the community, and more. To tell us more, we welcome Pulitzer Prize winning composer and Bang on a Can co-founder, David Lang.