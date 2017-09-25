The Hudson Valley Garlic Festival 9/30-10/1

The 29th annual Hudson Valley Garlic Festival will take place this Saturday, September 30th from 10 - 6 and Sunday, October 1st from 10 - 5. Held at Cantine Veterans Memorial Complex in Saugerties, NY, the festival is a major fundraiser for the Saugerties Kiwanis Club.

Over 200 food, crafts, and garlic farmer vendors participate in the festival – there is live music, chef lectures, and garlic farmer lectures and a children’s area that includes a rock climbing wall.

This two day celebration of the yearly garlic harvest was started in 1989 at Pat Reppert’s Shale Hill Farm in Saugerties and has expanded from a few hundred attendees to thousands of garlic lovers enjoying each day.

Chairperson of the Festival Richard Kappler and Treasurer of the Festival Beth Becktold join us.