A Hudson Valley United Way Launches Veterans Initiative

A United Way in the Hudson Valley is launching a veterans initiative, starting with a panel discussion Wednesday.

United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region is hosting a “Community Conversation Around Veterans’ Needs” at Dutchess Community College. The community conversation marks the official launch of United Way of the Dutchess-Orange Region’s participation in the national United Way veterans’ initiative, Mission United.

Through Mission United, United Way will be able to connect veterans in Dutchess and Orange counties with the help and services they need. Dutchess County Legislator and Army veteran Marc Coviello, who also is the founder and president of the Hudson Valley Hero Project, will deliver the keynote address.