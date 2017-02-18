Humble Before A Hometown Crowd: Hand Habits' Meg Duffy

The once-Albany-based band Hand Habits returned this week as part of a tour behind a new record titled Wildly Idle (Humble Before the Void), which was recently recognized by internet music publication Pitchfork.

The force behind the band is 26-year-old Meg Duffy, an Amsterdam native who studied guitar performance at Schenectady County Community College before making her mark in Albany’s underground D.I.Y. music scene.

Duffy, who began touring as part of singer-songwriter Kevin Morby’s band about two years ago, has since relocated to Los Angeles. A treat for old friends and family, Duffy brought Hand Habits back to a packed Pine Hills basement Thursday night, where she spoke with WAMC’s Lucas Willard.

Hand Habits’ debut full-length record is out now on the Woodsist label.