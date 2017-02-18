Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Humble Before A Hometown Crowd: Hand Habits' Meg Duffy

By 16 hours ago
  • Lucas Willard / WAMC

The once-Albany-based band Hand Habits returned this week as part of a tour behind a new record titled Wildly Idle (Humble Before the Void), which was recently recognized by internet music publication Pitchfork.

The force behind the band is 26-year-old Meg Duffy, an Amsterdam native who studied guitar performance at Schenectady County Community College before making her mark in Albany’s underground D.I.Y. music scene.

Duffy, who began touring as part of singer-songwriter Kevin Morby’s band about two years ago, has since relocated to Los Angeles. A treat for old friends and family, Duffy brought Hand Habits back to a packed Pine Hills basement Thursday night, where she spoke with WAMC’s Lucas Willard.

Hand Habits’ debut full-length record is out now on the Woodsist label. 

Tags: 
Hand Habits
D.I.Y.
underground music
Albany
music
Meg Duffy

Related Content

ASO Unveils 2017-18 Season Lineup

By Feb 16, 2017
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

The Albany Symphony Orchestra unveiled its new season lineup Wednesday at the Palace Theatre.