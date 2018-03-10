HV Congressman To Hold Additional Gun Violence Forums

New York Democratic Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney will hold three community forums over the weekend on school gun violence. They come after one he held in Poughkeepsie last weekend following the February deadly school shooting in Florida.

Maloney, who represents the 18th District, will hold one Saturday in Brewster, in Putnam County, from 2-3 p.m., at the Sheet Metal Workers’ Union 38 building on Starr Ridge Road. He has two scheduled for Sunday — from 12-1 at Middletown High School in Orange County; and from 3:30-4:30 at the Howland Cultural Center in Beacon in Dutchess County. Maloney says he has been fielding a lot of requests since the Poughkeepsie forum to hold additional ones on the subject of gun violence.