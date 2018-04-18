HV Lawmaker Asks NY AG To Look Into Discrimination Claim

By Allison Dunne 1 hour ago
  • WAMC photo by Dave Lucas

The chair of the New York Assembly Task Force on People with Disabilities is asking the state attorney general to investigate an alleged incident of employment discrimination.

Democratic Assemblyman James Skoufis has penned a letter to state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, asking him to launch an investigation into an April 10th incident at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Rockland County. Skoufis says a 25-year-old woman with a rare disorder characterized by delayed development and intellectual disability, went to apply for a job at a Dunkin’ Donuts in West Haverstraw and was told, according to her mother, that “she’s too slow to work here.” A corporate Dunkin’ Donuts spokesman says company officials are aware of the incident, and that franchisees are responsible for their operations, including employment decisions, and are required to comply with all applicable laws.

