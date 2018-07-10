HV Lawmakers Ask Army Corps For More Public Input Time On Storm Risk Plans

State lawmakers from the Hudson Valley are calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to hold additional public meetings and extend the comment period for a storm management proposal.

The Army Corps of Engineers is investigating measures to manage flood risk in the New York New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries Region following impacts from Superstorm Sandy in 2012. Environmental groups say proposed plans that include building storm surge barriers could threaten the Hudson River’s tidal flow, species and communities alongside. Democratic Assemblymember Didi Barrett wants the 30-day comment period extended beyond August 20. And Republican state Senator Terrence Murphy says the Army Corps should hold another public scoping meeting in Sleepy Hollow, in Westchester County. Two sessions were held in Manhattan Monday; two were planned for Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday and one meeting is scheduled for Poughkeepsie Wednesday night.