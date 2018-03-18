HV Locales Are Recommended For Historic Places Registers

The New York State Board for Historic Preservation has recommended adding 20 properties, resources and districts to the State and National Registers of Historic Places. As WAMC’s Allison Dunne tells us, three are in the Hudson Valley.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the recommendations Friday. There is the Crane House, in Middletown. The Queen Anne-style home was built in 1897 by the Crane family, which operated a prosperous dairy farm at the site into the 1930s. Another is the Haines Family Cemetery, in Haines Falls, Greene County. Family members were pioneers in 19th century Catskill tourism. The third is the Pilgrim Furniture Factory in Kingston, the first modernist factory to be built in the Kingston area after World War II.