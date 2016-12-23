HV Police Department's Past Is Under Scrutiny After Former Officer's Arrest

A police department in Westchester County linked to a former officer accused of killing four men has come under scrutiny for past police misconduct.

The Journal News reported Thursday that a former sergeant in the Briarcliff Manor police department remains a prime suspect in the 1987 death of a woman found near a reservoir. Recently, the former chief of the department retired in 2015, a month after being suspended. Village officials have not said why he was suspended. Lt. Donald Gorey has been leading the department as acting chief since then. He has not responding to calls from The Journal News seeking comment. Former Briarcliff Manor police officer Nicholas Tartaglione was arrested Monday as authorities say four bodies were discovered on property he rented in Otisville, in Orange County. Tartaglione has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.