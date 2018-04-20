ICE Raid: Guatemalan Worker Arrested On New York Dairy Farm

A central New York dairy farmer says seven federal immigration officers came onto his property without permission, arrested a Guatemalan worker without producing a warrant and handcuffed the farmer when he video-recorded their actions.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat, tweeted that she's "deeply troubled" by the incident, and called for an "immediate investigation."

Farmer John Collins says officers handcuffed Marcial de Leon Aguilar in his milk house Wednesday morning. Aguilar lives on the farm with his wife and children. Collins says Aguilar has proper documentation to work there.

A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Aguilar was lawfully arrested under an "administrative arrest warrant for immigration violations."

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying he's concerned with a "dramatic increase" in ICE raids and "overly aggressive tactics." He didn't specifically reference Aguilar's arrest.

