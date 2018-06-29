Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Immigration Rallies Set For This Weekend

By 1 hour ago
  • WAMC

Progressive organizations and activists are holding a number of rallies and marches in our region this weekend to voice opposition to the federal government’s immigration policies.

Amid a torrent of criticism, on June 20th, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end his administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the country’s borders.

In his remarks before signing the order, Trump said he “didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”

“So we’re keeping families together and this will solve that problem. At the same time we are keeping a very powerful border and it continues to be a zero-tolerance. We have zero tolerance of people entering the country illegally,” said Trump.

It was reported earlier this month, before Trump’s executive order, that the Department of Homeland Security separated about 2,000 children from their families from mid-April through the end of May.

DHS released guidelines last week on how it would begin reuniting families, but gave no timeline.

With outrage still simmering, progressive activists are set to organize across the country this weekend.

Launched by MoveOn.org, Families Belong Together rallies and marches may be happening in a city near you.

The NYCLU Capital Region is sponsoring an event Saturday in Albany’s West Capitol Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chapter Director Melanie Trimble estimated Friday afternoon that more than 400 people will attend.

“Having been a person who has arranged or at least helped to arrange a lot of rallies in this area, of course we are the capitol of New York State, I can tell you that this one was the most quickly responded to and am anticipating the most heavy attendance,” said Trimble.

Fifteen speakers are scheduled attend, including Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko and state Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, both Democrats. Trimble said Albany is a welcoming city and she commended Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s executive order declaring the community a sanctuary city in 2017.

“It’s very important that we keep these families together. It’s just appalling that we would turn into a country that is so cruel that it would punish children,” said Trimble.

Also in the region Saturday, events are being held in Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, Cobleskill, Woodstock, Rhinebeck, Bennington, Williamstown, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Burlington, and elsewhere.

A rally and protest was also set to be held this afternoon in Newburgh, organized by Democratic Dutchess County legislator and progressive activist Joel Tyner.

“It’s completely, totally disgusting what Trump and his enablers have turned this country into, and today is one small step towards taking our country back,” said Tyner.

The Newburgh rally is set to take place from 4 to 5 today outside the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement offices at 15 Governor Drive.

Recently, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand was the first sitting U.S. Senator to join a growing list of liberal politicians calling for the abolishment of ICE, which was created by the George W. Bush administration. Gillibrand’s Republican challenger Chele Farley has called Gillibrand’s actions a “political stunt.”

For more information visit: https://act.moveon.org/event/families-belong-together/search/

Tags: 
immigration
protest
rally
MoveOn.org

Related Content

Berkshire Immigrant Center Celebrates Immigrant Heritage Month With “10,000 Strong” Fundraiser

By Jun 22, 2018
Josh Landes

A Berkshire County organization that offers legal aid to immigrants is in the midst of a fundraising campaign. It comes at a time when immigration is once again the subject of national debate.

Cuomo Signs 'Standby Guardian' Bill For Immigrant Children

By Jun 28, 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that allows immigrant parents to designate a "standby guardian" for their children if the parent is detained in New York or faces deportation.

Morning Headlines With Jim Kevlin Of Hometown Oneonta

By & Jim Kevlin Jun 28, 2018
flickr

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Jim Kevlin, Editor and Publisher of Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal and AllOtsego.com, about an immgration rally, Families Belong Together, scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in Cooperstown, N.Y.

6/27/18 Panel - Separating Children At The U.S-Mexico Border: A Roundtable Community Conversation

By Jun 27, 2018
Microphone in radio studio

Today's Panel presents a conversaton about immigration.

Immigration has been a touchstone of the U.S. political debate for decades, as policymakers weigh competing economic, security, and humanitarian concerns. Congress has been unable to reach an agreement on comprehensive immigration reform for years.

Shortly after taking office, President Donald Trump signed executive orders on border security, interior enforcement, and refugees. In mid-2017, Trump rescinded two programs created by President Obama to shield undocumented children and their parents from deportation. Most recently, a “Zero-Tolerance” policy was implemented causing children to be separated from their parents at the border.

Additional Detained Immigrants Headed To Albany County Jail

By Jun 27, 2018
Jail cell

Additional detained undocumented immigrants may arrive at the Albany County jail today.

So far, about three dozen immigrants detained by the federal government are being held at Albany County jail. And Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Wednesday morning more may be on the way.