Immigration Rallies Set For This Weekend

Progressive organizations and activists are holding a number of rallies and marches in our region this weekend to voice opposition to the federal government’s immigration policies.

Amid a torrent of criticism, on June 20th, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end his administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the country’s borders.

In his remarks before signing the order, Trump said he “didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”

“So we’re keeping families together and this will solve that problem. At the same time we are keeping a very powerful border and it continues to be a zero-tolerance. We have zero tolerance of people entering the country illegally,” said Trump.

It was reported earlier this month, before Trump’s executive order, that the Department of Homeland Security separated about 2,000 children from their families from mid-April through the end of May.

DHS released guidelines last week on how it would begin reuniting families, but gave no timeline.

With outrage still simmering, progressive activists are set to organize across the country this weekend.

Launched by MoveOn.org, Families Belong Together rallies and marches may be happening in a city near you.

The NYCLU Capital Region is sponsoring an event Saturday in Albany’s West Capitol Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chapter Director Melanie Trimble estimated Friday afternoon that more than 400 people will attend.

“Having been a person who has arranged or at least helped to arrange a lot of rallies in this area, of course we are the capitol of New York State, I can tell you that this one was the most quickly responded to and am anticipating the most heavy attendance,” said Trimble.

Fifteen speakers are scheduled attend, including Capital Region Congressman Paul Tonko and state Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, both Democrats. Trimble said Albany is a welcoming city and she commended Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan’s executive order declaring the community a sanctuary city in 2017.

“It’s very important that we keep these families together. It’s just appalling that we would turn into a country that is so cruel that it would punish children,” said Trimble.

Also in the region Saturday, events are being held in Saratoga Springs, Glens Falls, Cobleskill, Woodstock, Rhinebeck, Bennington, Williamstown, Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Burlington, and elsewhere.

A rally and protest was also set to be held this afternoon in Newburgh, organized by Democratic Dutchess County legislator and progressive activist Joel Tyner.

“It’s completely, totally disgusting what Trump and his enablers have turned this country into, and today is one small step towards taking our country back,” said Tyner.

The Newburgh rally is set to take place from 4 to 5 today outside the Immigrations and Customs Enforcement offices at 15 Governor Drive.

Recently, New York Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand was the first sitting U.S. Senator to join a growing list of liberal politicians calling for the abolishment of ICE, which was created by the George W. Bush administration. Gillibrand’s Republican challenger Chele Farley has called Gillibrand’s actions a “political stunt.”

