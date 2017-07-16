Immigration Town Hall Set For Monday Evening In Saratoga Springs

A public forum on immigration and its impact on the local community is scheduled for Monday evening in Saratoga Springs.

The town hall-style event at Skidmore College’s Filene Hall will focus on the economic, social, and cultural impact of immigration.

It will be hosted by Mayor Joanne Yepsen’s Human Rights Task Force and the Skidmore College Departments of Latin American Studies and World Languages and Literatures.

The event comes after recent raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Saratoga Springs arrested more than two-dozen individuals.

The program will be held from 7 to 9 p.m.