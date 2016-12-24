Initiative Being Planned To Introduce More Massachusetts High School Students To College Courses

State education officials are considering plans for expanding early college programs to as many as 16,000 Massachusetts high school students.

The state’s boards that set policy for elementary and secondary schools and colleges and universities are working to finalize plans in January for what’s being called an “ early college high schools” initiative. It is a program to better prepare poor and minority students to go to college.

Patricia Spradley, the head of parent and community engagement for the Springfield Public Schools said many kids who live in poverty don’t see college as a viable option.

" Many of our kids have not had the opportunity to see anyone in their household go to college," she said.

Just 45 percent of Massachusetts students graduate from high school and go on immediately to college.