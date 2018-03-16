Related Program: 
The Roundtable

The Inside Story Of Putin's War On America And The Election Of Donald Trump

For more than a year now, journalists Michael Isikoff and David Corn have been devoted to covering the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

Isikoff was the first reporter to reveal that there was a U.S. intelligence investigation into Russian ties to a figure in the Trump campaign: Carter Page. Corn was the first to reveal the existence of the infamous Russia dossier, the unverified collection of reports alleging connections between the Trump campaign and Russia compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele.

Now, in their new book, "Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin's War on America and the Election of Donald Trump," the two men attempt to put all the pieces of the story together. The book chronicles and explores this bizarre scandal, explains the stakes, and answers one of the biggest questions in American politics: How and why did a foreign government infiltrate the country's political process and gain influence in Washington?

Michael Isikoff is an investigative journalist who has worked for the Washington Post, Newsweek, and NBC News. He is currently the chief investigative correspondent for Yahoo! News.

David Corn is a veteran Washington journalist and political commentator. He is the Washington bureau chief for Mother Jones magazine and an analyst for MSNBC.

