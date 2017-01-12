Interest High Across Region For Women’s March On Washington

Buses are filled or nearly full across the region as people seek transportation to Washington, D.C. next week. But they are not planning to attend the inauguration of the next president. The Women’s March on Washington will bring thousands to the National Mall. For those who cannot get to the capital, there are local women’s marches planned in the Northeast.

The Women’s March on Washington will be held the day after President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. Activists say the key message to the new administration is women’s rights, social justice and human rights.

Women’s March New York Coordinator Maryanne Asta reports that outside of New York City 102 buses will travel from various points in the state to Washington. They are full. She does note that if there are no-shows people will be able to board. “The march has given people hope, quite simply hope for the future, with the solidarity and inclusion and diversion and leadership they're hopeful instead of feeling scared and alone. The march is not the end. That's the beginning, that's our starting point of solidarity, people coming back to their communities, knowing that they are involved in activism and capable and working with new and established organizations already in our communities.”

In Vermont at least nine buses are making the trip. Peace and Justice Center Executive Director Rachael Siegel says they are coordinating two of the vehicles. “We're not going to make any policy changes. There's no systemic change that's going to come from this one event. But showing the new coming administration how many people are watching and concerned and have alternative points of view and I think maybe even more importantly showing the rest of the people in the country that there is friendly opposition. They are so inspiring and uplifting and I think people need that. People want to show that they are part of a national movement for social justice.”

If a person is not able to attend the Washington march, there are hundreds of “sister marches” across the nation. In Essex County, New York, Sandra Weber is coordinating one beginning at the grave of suffragist Inez Mullholland in Lewis. “Inez stands for a lot of what we're trying to say. That it's not just about women's rights. It's about human rights. And I think there's a lot of discontent. And I think recently there's kind of been a wake up call. And I think it's really made a lot of people realize that hey we need to stand up and let our voice be heard, that these things are important to us.”

Links for more information:

Washington D.C.:

